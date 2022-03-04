ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRPX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

