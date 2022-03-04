Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after buying an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

APLE opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

