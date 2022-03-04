Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

