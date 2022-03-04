Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 40.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

