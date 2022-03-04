Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aflac were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

NYSE AFL opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.