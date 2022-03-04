Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 5,151 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New York Times were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 135.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

New York Times Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.