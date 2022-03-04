Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,399 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in XPO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

