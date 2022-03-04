Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 236.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FormFactor by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.60 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.