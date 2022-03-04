TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $20.25

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $20.77. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 3,880 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $882.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. State Street Corp increased its position in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 326,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
