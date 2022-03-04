Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Director Purchases $252,500.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director Paul D. Bell acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $19.64 on Friday. Toast, Inc has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
