Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 244,820 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 499,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 213,458 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 359,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $5,393,805 over the last three months. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

