Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$24.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.75.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$16.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

