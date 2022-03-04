Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.75.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$16.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

