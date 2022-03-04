Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Toro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

Toro stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. Toro has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

