Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. 69,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

