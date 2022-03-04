Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 215 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.98 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.