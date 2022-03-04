Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.66. 70,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

