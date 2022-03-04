Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,221 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,701 shares of company stock valued at $76,665,302 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

CHD stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,517. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

