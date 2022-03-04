Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.64. The company had a trading volume of 111,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

