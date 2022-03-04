TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $677.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

