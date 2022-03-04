TPI Composites’ (TPIC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPIC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.21.
Shares of TPIC opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $462.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.52.
Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
About TPI Composites (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
