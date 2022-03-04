Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.40.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$3.74 and a 12 month high of C$7.90.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -2.3550211 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

