Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TVTX. Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

