Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives $1,600.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPRKY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($24.22) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TPRKY stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

