Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,245 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 12.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 244,233 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $198,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:TREB opened at $13.79 on Friday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

