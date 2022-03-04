TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Holdings Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,513 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE THS opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

