Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $16.34. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 5,613 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

