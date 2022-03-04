Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

