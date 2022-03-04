Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.79

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.79 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 141.44 ($1.90). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.76), with a volume of 307,394 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £63.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.79.

In other Trinity Exploration & Production news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh bought 5,000 shares of Trinity Exploration & Production stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,855.49).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

