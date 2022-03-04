TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

