TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Holdings Raised by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,820 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 191,170 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

TripAdvisor Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.