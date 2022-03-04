trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.95.

trivago stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $772.90 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 216,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 119,158 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

