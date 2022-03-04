Truist Financial Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

