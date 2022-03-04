Truist Financial Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $117.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

BBY traded down $6.32 on Friday, reaching $103.82. 143,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,463. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

