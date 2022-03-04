Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 120,584 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,584 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.64 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -55.32%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,655 shares of company stock worth $727,691. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

