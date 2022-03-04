Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $28.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.86% from the company’s current price.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

