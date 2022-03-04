Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 83,100 Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 83,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of 539.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.