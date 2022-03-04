Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 158.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

SpartanNash stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

