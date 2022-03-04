Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.18 Million Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

