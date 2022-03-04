Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Omeros were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.46 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

