Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $521.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

