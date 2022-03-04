Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 28,300 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

HCKT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

