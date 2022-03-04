Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $95,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 81.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

