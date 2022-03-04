Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 95,835 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,835 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $639.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.19. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

