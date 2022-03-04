Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,050,483 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gevo were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gevo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gevo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gevo by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

