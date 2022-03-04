Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,587 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Freedom were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Freedom by 37.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freedom alerts:

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. The company had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Freedom (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.