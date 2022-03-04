Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 74,798 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,798 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Steelcase by 8.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 2,638.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 360,184 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 50.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

