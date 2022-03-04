Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 230,357 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230,357 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sientra were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sientra by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIEN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $156.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

