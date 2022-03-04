Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 452.8% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,959,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UBQU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops and markets software products. It operates through its subsidiaries as a multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, direct response television, radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries.

