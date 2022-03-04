UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 23,582 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Tyler Technologies worth $105,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $420.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $13,275,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

