UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.77% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $93,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.44 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.56.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

